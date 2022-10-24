Arizona State Retirement System Sells 659 Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,190,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,950,000 after buying an additional 502,015 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 842,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,755,000 after buying an additional 71,131 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 322.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 724,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,143,000 after buying an additional 552,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 614,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,801,000 after buying an additional 47,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 604,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,471,000 after buying an additional 73,743 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.46. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $41.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.38.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XENE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 432.24% and a negative return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XENE shares. Wedbush raised their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Bank of America began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $383,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 91,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $3,488,647.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,521,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 57,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $2,212,134.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,820 shares of company stock worth $6,982,432 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

