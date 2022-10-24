Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,702,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,681,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,061,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,715,000 after buying an additional 790,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,846,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

CCCS opened at $8.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions ( NYSE:CCCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $192.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative net margin of 29.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCCS has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.57.

In other news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Jo Prigge sold 115,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $1,134,598.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 251,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,527 in the last three months. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

