Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 408.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 59.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Patrick A. Maciariello bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $118,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,527.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,207,182.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick A. Maciariello purchased 6,500 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $118,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 191,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,527.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Compass Diversified Trading Up 1.4 %

CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE CODI opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Compass Diversified has a 52 week low of $17.08 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.90.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $515.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.31 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Compass Diversified Profile

(Get Rating)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

