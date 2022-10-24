Arizona State Retirement System Takes Position in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 75,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the first quarter worth $8,965,000. 51.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

Roivant Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Roivant Sciences stock opened at $4.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,110.83% and a negative return on equity of 68.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Roivant Sciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 73,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,831,986. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Gline sold 20,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $74,233.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,204,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,093.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,377 shares of company stock worth $265,060 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.