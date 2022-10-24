Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,681,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $215,323,000 after purchasing an additional 777,184 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $17,490,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,932 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231,243 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 784,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after purchasing an additional 148,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

ARWR stock opened at $32.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 1.44. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $84.83.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.23). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The business had revenue of $32.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in phase 2b and one phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase 2b clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in a Phase 1/2a clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-C3 for the treatment of complement-mediated disease that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-DUX4 for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy; ARO-XDH to treat uncontrolled gout; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase 1b clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

