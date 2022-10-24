Aspiriant LLC Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Aspiriant LLC cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,918 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,108 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.1% of Aspiriant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $145.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $2.34 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.22.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Insider Transactions at Apple

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

