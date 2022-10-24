Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 30,517 Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,750,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,378,000 after buying an additional 32,671 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,491,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 397,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,364,000 after buying an additional 25,452 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 371,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 108,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armor Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Seabridge Gold by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Armor Advisors L.L.C. now owns 272,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 10,417 shares during the last quarter. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SA opened at $11.21 on Monday. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.35 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The company has a market capitalization of $899.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.79 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

