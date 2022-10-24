Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth about $443,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,124 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $44.81 on Monday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.98 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $622,399.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,091,705.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $622,399.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,329,321 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.70.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

