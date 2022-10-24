Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 16,811 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc. (NYSE:PZN – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 306,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 6.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 3.4% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pzena Investment Management by 653.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PZN stock opened at $9.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.97. The firm has a market cap of $707.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.07 and a 12 month high of $11.75.

Pzena Investment Management ( NYSE:PZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.70 million during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 6.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Pzena Investment Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.14%.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc is a employee owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. The firm provides its services to Individuals, high net worth individuals, investment companies, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, pension and profit sharing plans, state or municipal government entities, charitable organizations, other investment advisers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds and foreign official institutions, corporations or other businesses.

