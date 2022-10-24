Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 6,658 Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,658 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,613 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the first quarter worth about $221,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 35.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 30.6% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 636,216 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,940,000 after acquiring an additional 149,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.5 %

GMED stock opened at $62.58 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $263.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GMED. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.85.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.