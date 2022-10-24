Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys Shares of 8,611 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 40,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 12,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 2,734 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,357.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 188,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after buying an additional 180,584 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,825,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,025,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $216,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,137,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,357,470.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 45,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $2,011,301.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 622,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,402,870.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 614,460 shares of company stock worth $29,335,085. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

ZI opened at $43.94 on Monday. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.31 and a 52-week high of $79.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 162.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZI shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

