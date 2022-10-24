Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in American Water Works by 15.8% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 35,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of American Water Works by 90.5% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.8 %

American Water Works stock opened at $132.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $24.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.77 and a 52 week high of $189.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 33.99%. The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $159.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.83.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

