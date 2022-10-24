Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $327,000 Stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 157,862 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EZPW. KBC Group NV bought a new position in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EZCORP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in EZCORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 10,913 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.91 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average is $7.86. EZCORP, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $215.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.26 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 7.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

