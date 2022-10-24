Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $343,000 Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,952,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 22,003 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,192,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,079,000 after acquiring an additional 295,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 14,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.49, for a total transaction of $2,009,109.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,495,111.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Republic Services Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Republic Services to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

NYSE RSG opened at $133.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.29. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

