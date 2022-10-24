Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $305,000 in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 66,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Angi by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 224,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Angi by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 219,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Angi in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

ANGI opened at $2.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $13.08.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Angi had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The business had revenue of $515.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 194,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,743.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Angi from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Angi in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Angi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Angi from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.39.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

