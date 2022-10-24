Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases New Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 4.9% during the first quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in MarketAxess by 18.8% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in MarketAxess by 1.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKTX opened at $237.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 0.64. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.44 and a 52-week high of $422.60.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

