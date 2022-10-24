Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,002 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 46,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 67,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB opened at $31.27 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

