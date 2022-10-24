Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLSN. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 10,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 1,063.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Nielsen by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Nielsen by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.97% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $27.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Nielsen ( NYSE:NLSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Nielsen had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

