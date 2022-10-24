Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in shares of Lemonade by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $22.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.75. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.42. Lemonade, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $79.54.

Lemonade ( NYSE:LMND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.56 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 163.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Lemonade to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lemonade currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

