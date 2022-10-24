Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 355,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in StoneCo by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in StoneCo by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 761,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,866,000 after buying an additional 85,124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

STNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.80 to $7.80 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.77.

Shares of StoneCo stock opened at $10.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 2.17. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $38.60.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 36.63% and a negative return on equity of 7.68%. StoneCo’s quarterly revenue was up 275.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

