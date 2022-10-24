Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $40,000 Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 45,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZION. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 3,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $202,379.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $520,790.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 4,448 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,210,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $722,270 in the last 90 days. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZION opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.97. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $46.61 and a 52 week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.58 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 13.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 30.65%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

