Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $54,000 Stock Position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LW. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,277,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,823,000 after purchasing an additional 799,732 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth $30,542,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 46,354.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 324,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,416,000 after purchasing an additional 323,557 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $19,058,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $15,965,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LW stock opened at $81.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.09. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on LW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamb Weston

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $863,314 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

