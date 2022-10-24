Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 108,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,729,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 39,153 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 167.8% during the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.14. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.04.

PotlatchDeltic Dividend Announcement

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.42 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 29.77%. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.32%.

PotlatchDeltic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PotlatchDeltic Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

