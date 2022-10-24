Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 669.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Q2 by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. StockNews.com raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Q2 from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Q2 from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.92.

NYSE QTWO opened at $27.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $90.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.22 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 19.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

