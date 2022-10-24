Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 102,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $40.58 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.66. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 11.42% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. StockNews.com began coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on United Airlines to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna downgraded United Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on United Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on United Airlines from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.85.

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $1,186,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,701.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

