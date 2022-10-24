Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,951 Shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,107 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 119.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTCH. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered shares of Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Farfetch Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of FTCH stock opened at $7.47 on Monday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $6.52 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.83.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). Farfetch had a net margin of 71.25% and a return on equity of 245.67%. The business had revenue of $579.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

