Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 290 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in GitLab by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $352,736.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total transaction of $4,102,671.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,042,860.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,029 shares of company stock worth $5,839,091. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $46.59 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $137.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.90 and a 200 day moving average of $51.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion and a PE ratio of -30.65.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $101.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.44 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 51.69% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of GitLab to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.46.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

