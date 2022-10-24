Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases 647 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Spire were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Spire by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Spire from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spire presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Spire Stock Performance

NYSE:SR opened at $64.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.60 and a twelve month high of $79.24.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.58 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.685 dividend. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.90%.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Further Reading

