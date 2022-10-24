Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 683 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Kadant by 6.8% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in shares of Kadant by 5.2% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 64,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kadant by 1.5% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 263,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,011,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI opened at $162.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.85. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $240.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.70.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.27. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $221.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.37 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 10.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kadant news, Director John M. Albertine sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $204,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,370.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

