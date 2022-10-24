Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 21.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 105,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Stock Down 1.6 %

FOUR opened at $44.24 on Monday. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.23 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Shift4 Payments had a positive return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Shift4 Payments to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.87.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.