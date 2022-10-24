Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global-e Online were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 19,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global-e Online by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

GLBE opened at $23.27 on Monday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.43.

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Global-e Online from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

