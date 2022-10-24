Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EverQuote were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in EverQuote by 9.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of EverQuote by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of EverQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Stock Performance

EVER stock opened at $5.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.30. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $101.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EverQuote news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,752 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $37,707.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,919.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 9,070 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $60,496.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,436.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,677 shares of company stock worth $134,999 in the last quarter. 41.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EverQuote Profile

(Get Rating)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Featured Stories

