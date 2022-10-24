Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,231 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 292.3% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Comerica from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of CMA opened at $64.93 on Monday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.11 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 30.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.03%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $610,504.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

