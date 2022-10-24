Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 210,626 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210,626 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 38.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Bank of America raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.36.

In other SoFi Technologies news, major shareholder Group Corp Softbank sold 5,381,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $43,000,462.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,900,110 shares in the company, valued at $718,301,878.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.05 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $24.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.98 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.30.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

