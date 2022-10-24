Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 2,524 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 8,433.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 186.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 373.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $51,000.

Freshpet Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $53.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -48.60 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.59. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $159.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 6.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.31). Freshpet had a negative net margin of 9.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $146.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Freshpet from $118.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

