Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 287 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 34.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 20.3% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 2.6 %

ALK stock opened at $40.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.53 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.19 and a 52 week high of $61.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALK shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 2,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total transaction of $100,042.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,527.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,254.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

