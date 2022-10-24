Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 290 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,383,000 after purchasing an additional 12,437 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $63.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.91.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

