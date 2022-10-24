Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 441 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,582 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,894,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,486,000 after acquiring an additional 327,463 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,895,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,727,000 after acquiring an additional 74,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,634,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,223,000 after acquiring an additional 80,959 shares in the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $28.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.93. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.82.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

