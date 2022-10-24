Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 6,979 Shares of Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DADA. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the first quarter worth $8,113,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6,289.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 664,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 654,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 6.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after purchasing an additional 635,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Dada Nexus by 92.9% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 811,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 390,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DADA opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.80. Dada Nexus Limited has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $978.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.95.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $223.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.82 million. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 36.81%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

