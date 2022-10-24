Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 77,323 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,323 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 332.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 535.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,150,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after acquiring an additional 969,262 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,352,000. Institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $9.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.76. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.81 and a 12-month high of $41.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.07 and its 200-day moving average is $9.65.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $318.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.65 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 221.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,970.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 118,134 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $1,075,019.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 370,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,373,970.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $1,180,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,454,466.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 393,457 shares of company stock worth $3,818,612. Insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOOD. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

