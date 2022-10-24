Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AN. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Sequent Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its stake in AutoNation by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 12,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total transaction of $18,691,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,512,190.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.54, for a total transaction of $22,308,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,501,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $836,726,902.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 150,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.61, for a total value of $18,691,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,298,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,512,190.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,072,582 shares of company stock valued at $119,452,389 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE AN opened at $96.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.92 and a 12 month high of $135.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.80 and a 200-day moving average of $114.31.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $159.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoNation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

