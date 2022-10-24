Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 924,948 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $235,751,000 after acquiring an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $133,448,000 after buying an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 356,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,901,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 341,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,040,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 277,550 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $70,742,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

In other news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $724,075.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MLAB opened at $117.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.51 and a 12 month high of $333.42. The company has a market cap of $625.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -395.15 and a beta of 0.65.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. Research analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -213.33%.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

