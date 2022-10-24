Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,331 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 2,792 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 23.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,815,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $178,896,000 after purchasing an additional 920,425 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 36.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,266,189 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $121,338,000 after purchasing an additional 878,633 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,654,335 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,213,109,000 after purchasing an additional 751,210 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter worth approximately $20,014,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 110.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $34,455,000 after purchasing an additional 486,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Up 0.6 %

TPR opened at $30.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.36. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.39 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.97%.

Insider Activity at Tapestry

In other Tapestry news, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,696.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $73,804.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,797.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas A. Glaser sold 39,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $1,397,616.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,608,696.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,854 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Tapestry to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on Tapestry from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.44.

About Tapestry

(Get Rating)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.