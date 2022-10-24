AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $4,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 1,434,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,360,000 after acquiring an additional 779,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after purchasing an additional 777,631 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,361,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,949,000 after purchasing an additional 618,955 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,760,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,652,914,000 after buying an additional 390,568 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $95,621,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $173.51 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.05 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $24.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $195.04 and a 200-day moving average of $204.39.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $275.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.45.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

