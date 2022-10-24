Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Holdings Decreased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BOH opened at $75.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 33.63%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.53%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BOH. Compass Point dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

