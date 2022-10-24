Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,595 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baozun were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $253,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Baozun by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 122,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Baozun by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 22,655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. 34.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Baozun from $15.00 to $8.30 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $4.46 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.36. Baozun Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $310.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.81.

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

