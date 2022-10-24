Barclays Cuts Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $18.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Snap from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snap from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap Stock Performance

SNAP opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.84. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $60.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Insider Activity at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total value of $750,320.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,234,493 shares in the company, valued at $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 61,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $750,320.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,234,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,159,574.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $429,628.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,380,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,948,364.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 234,512 shares of company stock worth $2,784,984 over the last three months.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,470,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Snap by 134.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 11,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Snap by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 449,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Snap by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,545,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,291,000 after buying an additional 762,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Snap by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

(Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.