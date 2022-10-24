Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 156.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 361.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $32.83 on Monday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.48.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.31% and a negative return on equity of 52.60%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.22%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BBWI. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $70.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.05.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

