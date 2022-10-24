Beck Bode LLC Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beck Bode LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 56.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,657 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 238,141,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,205,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,799,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,587,638,000 after buying an additional 777,837 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,772,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,286,000 after buying an additional 265,330 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,070,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,683,837,000 after buying an additional 509,818 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,189,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,046,449,000 after buying an additional 328,297 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.52. The firm has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.32%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

See Also

