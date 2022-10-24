Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,605 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.2% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $10,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 1,442,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,060,000 after buying an additional 98,501 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 244,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,349,000 after purchasing an additional 14,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 90,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.25.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $441.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

